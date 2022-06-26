Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

