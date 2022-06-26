Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

