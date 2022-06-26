Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 8,604 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

