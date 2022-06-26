Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

