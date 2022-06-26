Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in MetLife by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in MetLife by 60.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MetLife by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MET stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

