Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $62,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.02 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.30.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

