Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

