Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $208.53. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

