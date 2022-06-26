Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $313,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

