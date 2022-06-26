Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. Intel Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

