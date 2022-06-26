Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average is $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

