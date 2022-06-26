Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $764,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $891.35.

Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $779.37 and a 200-day moving average of $897.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.