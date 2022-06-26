Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

