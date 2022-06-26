Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

