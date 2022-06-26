Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

