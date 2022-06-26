Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,469 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $484.37 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $391.25 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

