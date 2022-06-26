Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $267,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HP by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 63,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HP by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 501,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

