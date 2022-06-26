Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $298,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

