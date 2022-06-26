Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $442,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after buying an additional 265,940 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

