Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

