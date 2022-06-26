Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

