Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

