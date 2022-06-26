Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $559,354,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,437 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

