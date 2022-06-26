Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,950 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

