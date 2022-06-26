Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,021 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

