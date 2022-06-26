Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 944 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

GD stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

