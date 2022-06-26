Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

