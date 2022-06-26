Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $360.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.