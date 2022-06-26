Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

