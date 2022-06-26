Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $341,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

