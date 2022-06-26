Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.