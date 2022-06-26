KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $8.69. KVH Industries shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 2,172,122 shares changing hands.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KVH Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVHI)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

