Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lantheus worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $843,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,974 shares of company stock worth $3,140,954. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

