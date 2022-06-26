Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) & Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Financial Review

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

82.6% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Larimar Therapeutics and Vectura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.29%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$50.64 million ($2.70) -0.76 Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Larimar Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -72.75% -59.60% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vectura Group beats Larimar Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larimar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease. The company is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Vectura Group (Get Rating)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.