Leslie’s, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

LESL stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after acquiring an additional 323,662 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.