Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $39.24

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.24, but opened at $40.85. Li Auto shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 296,476 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,079.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

