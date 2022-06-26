Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $303.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.69. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

