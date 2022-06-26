Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 84,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,041,341 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

