Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 84,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,041,341 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $21.52.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
