Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.45. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

