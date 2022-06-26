MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.09. MannKind shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 5,153,916 shares trading hands.

MNKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $979.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 40.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

