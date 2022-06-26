Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

MARA stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.70.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 699,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,539,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after buying an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.