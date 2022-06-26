Mark James Litton Sells 7,960 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) CEO Mark James Litton sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $21,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 346,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
