Mark James Litton Sells 7,960 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) CEO Mark James Litton sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $21,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 346,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after buying an additional 232,280 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Athira Pharma by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

