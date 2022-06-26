Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.80.

NYSE:MLM opened at $309.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $295.56 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.99.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

