Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.80.
NYSE:MLM opened at $309.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $295.56 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
