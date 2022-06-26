Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

