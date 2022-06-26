Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $779.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $897.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $891.35.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.