Mayport LLC Buys 225 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

