Mayport LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mayport LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

