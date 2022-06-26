Mayport LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

