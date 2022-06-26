Mayport LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

