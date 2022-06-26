Mayport LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mayport LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.